I.n the technology editors it is customary to occasionally exchange opinions about the sense of developments. There is a consensus among colleagues that you don’t necessarily have to flush the toilet with an app, but the younger ones think why people still need analog media, and everything can be streamed. That’s right, until the network fails again, then people are very happy to hear the news from the steam radio.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

You can get by without communication if necessary, but these days it is terribly cold. It can be vital to be able to heat in different ways. If the district heating fails, the fan heater helps a little. Now the green policy is giving us more and more tasks for clean electricity, without saying where it should come from, because renewables have only covered half of electricity generation and not even a fifth of primary energy. But even if it did exist, the greater the proportion of unreliable sources, the greater the likelihood of failure. That is fatal because then the currently popular heat pump will no longer work. Anyone who rejoices that I am heating with oil or gas has rejoiced too early, the boiler does not run without electricity; that’s why we’re currently thinking about a generator, thanks to Rudolf Diesel. Otherwise only the wood heaters are on the safe side, but at this point they are always beaten by angry readers because they pester the environment.

A little precautionary measure also helps drivers if they are stuck in the freezing cold, which can happen. We recommend blankets, drinks and a full fuel tank so that in a traffic jam you can leave the engine and thus the heater running. Although we don’t like doing that because of the greenhouse gases. But would you prefer to freeze as a measure against global warming?