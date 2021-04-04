Unknown

EI Alavés fell to the top floor of the table in Primera on Friday, as Huesca beat Levante. And note that it can no longer fail. Has ten endings no matter how much Abelard want to run away from that term. Final is the Copa del Rey, not when there are ten days left to play, he says. But the other teams begin to fail less (there is the example of the Alto Aragonese team) and the home games are definitive for Alavés. Either start the path to salvation or there will be no turning back. And that path starts with a Celta in growth since he changed his bench to place himself in the middle of the table (Follow today’s match live on As.com).

The people from Vitoria want to translate their game into points after losing the chance to match Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, last matchday. They have had two weeks to close ranks. The Albiazules have only got one point in the last six games.

Abdallahi is ruled out because he has not had time to do the PCR and know the results after his stay with Mauritania in the qualifying commitments for the African Cup. Ely is also ruled out due to his anterior cruciate ligament tear and subsequent operation in a clinic in Barcelona. And Deyverson fell at the last minute with gastroenteritis.

It gives the feeling that Lucas Pérez will continue to be punished for his behavior in the dressing room and for what Abelardo considers a “lack of involvement”. The one who has returned to good dynamics is Jota Peleteiro, who also feels Celta deep inside. It will be a very special match for the Galician.

Pitu was satisfied with the game played by his team against Atlético de Madrid, but the results are not good. It is also true that the calendar is not as devastating as that of other rivals since, at this point, he has already played against the colchoneros, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid or Real Sociedad for example.

Celta is also short of troops and Eduardo Coudet will not be able to count on the central Araújo or his usual revulsive, Solari. The people of Vigo have never won at Mendizorroza in Primera.