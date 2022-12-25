ffiles suck. And memory is short. A debate raged in 2017 and 2018 as to whether older diesel vehicles could and should be retrofitted with technical hardware with the aim of emitting fewer pollutants. The diesel was subsequently declared clinically dead, speed limits down to 40 or 30 km/h were even imposed on some thoroughfares, courts and politicians discussed driving bans, there were “diesel summits”, some loud claqueurs and little quiet resistance .

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

BMW and the Technology and Engine department, without prior agreement, but nevertheless on the same line, took a clear position against the intervention of a retrofit catalytic converter, which would have unforeseeable consequences. Many did not want to hear the argument that technically advanced exhaust gas technology would already bring about the desired effect through fleet renewal, above all not the German Environmental Aid, whose embarrassing scaremongering should be remembered by the population, who was deeply insecure at the time, the next time they paint doom scenarios . The good news is, and we only want to start the new year with one of these, which we can read at the Federal Environment Agency.

The issue of exceeding limit values ​​by cars is settled. The nitrogen dioxide hourly mean value must not exceed 200 micrograms per cubic meter of air more than 18 times per calendar year. The highest number this year is 1. There was one exceedance in Limburg, one in Mühlhausen, and zero at all other measuring points. According to the definition of the EU Commission, the daily mean value of particulate matter may not exceed 50 micrograms per cubic meter more than 35 times per calendar year. The highest number this year is 25, measured in Warstein, only six measuring points show two-digit numbers, all others one-digit. Incidentally, that was also the case in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the dust has cleared out.

With this in mind: Have fun with the fireworks on New Year’s Eve, don’t let the little joys spoil you. And enter the new year wisely and safely.