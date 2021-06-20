W.e need to talk about football. It’s European championship. And about flying. It’s European championship. As is well known, the kickers are kicking across Europe this time, which can be done suboptimally by bike. UEFA could have thought of that when drawing up the schedule in times of the climate crisis. After all, the German national team is exemplary and completes all preliminary round matches in Munich, where they take the bus from their base camp. However, if Jogi’s boys get ahead, things will get tricky. Instead of Lufthansa’s winning plane, the eleven will then think from game to game in the Lithuanian low-cost airline KlasJet. Lufthansa, which was battered by Corona, no longer sponsors, the DFB saves from all sorts of battered DFB, that now benefits the glitzy football luck. We suspect that Emmanuel Macron would have sent Mbappé & Co. his presidential Airbus instead of squeezing the team into a losing plane, possibly economy.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The title Loser Flyer of the Week goes to the environmental organization Greenwar. She is actually making good progress in her guerrilla war against Volkswagen. Most recently she broke into a distribution warehouse, stole 1200 keys from ready-to-ship cars and put them back on the Zugspitze. Climbing on car roofs during trade fairs is another fine idea that the common activist calls for applause. Only flying is still to be practiced. The approach of a motorized (!) Paraglider greenpeacer to the Munich stadium at the start of the game France – Germany ended in a crash landing with two injured. And could have turned out worse if the touched grandstand hadn’t been almost deserted due to Corona. While Quax is taking flight lessons so that the protest against the main sponsor VW can take effect punctually for the final, we would rather see activists in the German storm.