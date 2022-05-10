In the week leading up to the Miami Grand Prix, it emerged that two teams had turned to the International Federation for clarification on the Pirelli test carried out by Ferrari by Carlos Sainz on 28 April on the Imola track. Between the morning and afternoon sessions, the Maranello team had used two different background specifications of the car, as one of the two was damaged. The FIA, however, cleared the field of misunderstandings, noting that the funds in question had already been used at the Imola Grand Prix and in the course of the pre-season tests in Bahrain, and that therefore they fell within the boundaries of the regularity.

During the weekend in Miami he spoke on this issue Christian Hornerhead of the Red Bull team, showing a certain skepticism about what Ferrari saw in the Pirelli tests: “The tire testing rules say that you must drive with a fixed specification of the car, and that, if you need to replace a part, it must be older than the one used previously.“. Which appears to be what Ferrari did. Horner then continued: “I think the common feeling on the bottom of Ferrari is that they certainly used a different one in the morning than in the afternoon, which it appeared to have some new components. The work of verifying these things is up to the Federation ”.

Horner’s fear is to turn tire tests into extra tests: “We want to prevent these tests from becoming an opportunity to test aerodynamic developments or to improve performance. Because it is not the spirit of this kind of test ”.