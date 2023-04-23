Rossi causes a red flag

For Valentino Rossi what begins this weekend is the second season in the GTWC, the top GT3 championship. The driver from Tavullia is still part of the Belgian WRT team, in 2022 he drove an Audi R8 while this season the team is fielding BMW M4s. The day of free practice in view of tomorrow’s 3 hours of Monza – starting at 15:00 – did not end positively for the nine-time MotoGP world champion since he ended up against the barriers at the Parabolica.

The runway exit damaged the M4leaving the crew made up of Rossi himself, Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus in sixteenth position, with only 16 laps to go and called to resolve the situation tomorrow in Qualifying where the starting grid will be formed in three stages by adding up the average times of the crews.

Audi in front of everyone

At the end of this first day of track activity in Monza, the best time in 1’46″568, it is up to the Audi #99 of Tresor Attempto, driven by Alex Aka, Pietro Delli Guantes and Lorenzo Patrese. Just 64 thousandths behind the other Audi follows, the #25 of the Saintéloc Junior Team with Niederhauser, Christopher Mies and Simon Gachet.

Third, fourth and fifth place for the Mercedes with Raphael Marciello together with Gounon and Boguslavskiy to drive the GT3 of the house of the three-pointed star. Sixth position for the first of the BMWs driven by Eng-Wittmann and Yelloly. Then again Audi with the landlord Mattia Drudi together with Feller and Marschall. The top-10 is closed by Mercedes #57, the first of the Porsches with Guven-Muller-Engelhart and BMW #888. The Ferrari 488 #52 of AF Corse, the fastest in the Bronze Cup class, was eleventh. The best of the Lamborghinis, the number #6 of K-Pax Racing, was fifteenth.