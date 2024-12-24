The concept of luxury and what this entails covers more and more sectors and products, a label that is not always accepted as such since in some cases it can be controversial, see the case of the business established around water, a prime good. necessity that a priori is free. If many find it expensive to pay 4 euros for a bottle at the airport and the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo launching their own water brand seems absurd to them because they don’t know Fillico Jewelry Waterthe signature that charges from 300 to a whopping 10,000 euros for a bottle of water. It is true that the extra price is justified not by the liquid in question, but by the packaging.

Fillico Jewelry Water was born in 2005 to take another step in the world of luxury by offering a concept that at that time was unique, a necessary and free good at exorbitant costs, something that, of course, caught the attention of celebrities from all over the world. Since then they began to create bottles with crystals and precious stones and personalized caps with these materials that could also be adapted to the different versions of the packaging.

In 2006 Christian Dior They presented this bottle in a special newsletter for their VIP clients, which increased their notoriety and led them to open, a year later, their first physical store in Takashimaya Osaka and shortly after many others in other cities in Japan. Their growth was progressive and they began to collaborate with fashion brands, international hotels and other companies in the luxury sector to bring this whim to those who have everything and are looking for new products to waste their money on.

That same year the first edition of the Crystal series of the Swarovski Birthstone collection and until 2018, every year there would be a new bottle with hundreds of crystals, which promoted collecting among its VIP clients. In 2009, the collaboration with the character Hello Kitty was launched, with a limited edition bottle for the 35th anniversary of this cartoon that created a great sensation among the Japanese public.









Far from waning interest in this product, in 2010 it began to be sold in specialized stores in European cities associated with fashion and luxury such as Paris and Milan and even appeared in films such as ‘Feu par Christian Louboutin’, ‘Grace de Monaco’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Saint Laurent’.

In 2023, this same company would also move into the world of champagne, offering containers that are authentic works of art. On their website you can see bottles of all kinds with silkscreen,