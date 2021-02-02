TDespite the announced replenishment of the manufacturer, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) does not see any rapid relaxation in the corona vaccines. At the “vaccine summit” it became clear to all participants that there would be “hard weeks of scarcity” until April, said Spahn on Monday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. Money is not the limiting factor here. “It can’t be accelerated any faster, by the way, not even with money,” said Spahn. The manufacturers would have made that clear. Only in the second quarter there will be significantly more vaccines.

Spahn emphasized that the manufacturers were not hoarding vaccine. They were just producing hand to mouth. “The raw materials arrive, they are produced, and it goes straight to delivery. There is no stock ”, said Spahn.

Technical problems are experienced painfully

In such a phase, any small pump that fails could immediately lead to a delay. Citizens would experience this very painfully, for example if vaccination appointments could not be offered. The Minister of Health promised that anyone who wanted to be vaccinated should get their first vaccination in the summer. Spahn recalled that with the Astra Zeneca vaccine, for example, nine to twelve weeks should pass before the second vaccination.

The minister made it clear that he did not believe in forced cooperation between manufacturers to increase vaccine quantities. “There is a lot of cooperation and more and more cooperation.” Voluntary cooperation and technology transfers are better than any compulsion. “As a rule, coercion can only achieve as much as good cooperation,” said Spahn.

Production in a state of emergency

Biontech boss Ugur Sahin also rejected criticism of his company in the “Tagesthemen” for delays in vaccine production. The manufacturers are in an exceptional situation. “We ourselves depend on the suppliers supplying us with materials,” said Sahin. “We don’t have full reservoirs either. Everything we produce is de facto delivered immediately. “

If there is a delay due to a problem, get it through immediately. “Accordingly, we can’t help but communicate short-term changes, even at short notice.”

“Almost on schedule”

Sahin emphasized that Biontech kept its delivery promises. “We’re almost on schedule in terms of production,” he said. The impression that the vaccine production is bumpy is “de facto incorrect”. The processes that are necessary to ramp up production take time. Biontech announced two weeks ago that it would temporarily deliver less in order to expand the production halls at the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium, and to adapt the production processes. “Now we are able to produce significantly more than we had planned at the end of last year.”

The vaccination summit was important, said Sahin, so that everyone “understands the complexity”. On Monday, representatives from the federal, state and pharmaceutical industries met for an online conference. After the summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) kept her promise to be able to offer every citizen a vaccination offer by the end of the summer. The vaccine from Mainz-based company Biontech and its American partner Pfizer was approved in the EU on December 21.

Bundeswehrverband: Soldiers must have priority

The German Federal Armed Forces Association meanwhile demanded that soldiers who are sent to work as part of the pandemic should be vaccinated as a matter of priority. “Anyone who requests soldiers through administrative assistance must ensure that they can be vaccinated in advance,” said the deputy head of the association, Jürgen Görlich, to the newspapers of the Funke media group with a view to the federal states and the municipalities.

In Görlich’s opinion, no member of the force should be sent on a foreign assignment without a vaccination. “Soldiers who are exposed to an increased risk of infection in corona aid or an operation absolutely need the best possible protection,” said Görlich.

The demand for priority for soldiers on duty applies until there is enough vaccine against the coronavirus for everyone. For months there have been discussions about compulsory vaccination for soldiers. In the corona pandemic, the districts can ask the Bundeswehr for administrative assistance. For example, the soldiers help in old people’s and nursing homes. The German Federal Armed Forces Association sees itself as representing the interests of the people in the Federal Armed Forces.