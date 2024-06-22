Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/22/2024 – 16:27

Foreign fans who traveled to Euro 2024 are shocked by problems with public transport in host cities and endless delays with trains on the German railway network. It’s close to midnight on Thursday (20/06) and tens of thousands of Spanish and Italian fans walk calmly along a walkway towards the AufSchalke Arena tram station in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany. The Italians are predictably dejected after spending the night watching their team lose at Euro 2024. Strangely, though, the victorious Spaniards also look sad. It’s easy to understand.

Below them, every five minutes or so, a tram passes and picks up passengers before heading, at a snail’s pace, towards the city center. Occasionally, on the other side of the poorly signposted station, a bus parked nearby gives sudden signs of life, opens its doors, fills with fans and leaves to join a nearby traffic jam.

At these irregular and infrequent intervals, the crowd advances a few meters, barely slowing down, before resuming what seems like an interminable wait. Why are there so few vehicles? Why is this taking so long? And why does this continue to happen?

General feeling of disorder

The first fans to be subjected to this ordeal were those who attended England’s game against Serbia on Sunday (14/06), the first of four European Championship games to be held at this stadium.

Many spent more than an hour huddled together on the walkway near the station. Hundreds of people chose to walk more than seven kilometers back to the city center or neighboring towns rather than brave the wait or crowds. Further problems awaited them at Gelsenkirchen central station, with overcrowding on the platforms and lack of communication from operators adding to the general feeling of disorder.

DW spoke to employees at the local public transport company, Bogestra, who seemed proud of the supposed progress they had made since Sunday. Later, the DW report also spoke to fans who were astonished to be informed that the traffic authorities considered Thursday’s preparations an improvement in the situation.

“Improvements compared to what?” asked Finn, a young Scottish fan who only managed to get to Gelsenkirchen central station two hours after the final whistle. “That walkway was so narrow that we were packed in there like sardines,” he said.

Empty parking lot

Two hours earlier, groups of fans could be seen climbing the steep, muddy banks to the footbridge in question, having taken a wrong turn leaving the stadium. They were then forced to climb over railings to access the walkway, which overlooks a vast garage building. The parking lot was almost completely empty on Sunday and Thursday.

“When Schalke plays, a lot of people come with their cars,” a police officer told DW on Sunday. But while the car may be a viable means of transport for fans arriving from nearby cities such as Wattenscheid or Herne, it hardly makes sense for those who live in Milan or Madrid and have come to Germany by plane.

“All trains seem to be late”

A spokesperson for the city of Gelsenkirchen told DW that for the game between Serbia and England last Sunday, twice the number of trams were made available than those normally in service for a Schalke game. But the English and Serbian fans who were engulfed in the chaos will probably not find much comfort in that statement.

Given the limited overall capacity of the tram network and the obvious dependence of visiting European Championship fans on public transport, the starting time for matches at this stadium – 9pm – has proven problematic. On two occasions, the simultaneous departure of 50,000 fans highlighted the lack of infrastructure in this type of situation, causing a lot of anguish and discomfort among tired fans.

One can also question the choice of Gelsenkirchen as the host city. Cities like Nuremberg, Bremen or Hanover have large, modern stadiums, but were not selected.

But fans also faced problems elsewhere. DW spoke to Scottish fans who described chaotic travel conditions in Munich, Cologne and elsewhere since arriving in Germany, with unexpected and unexplained train delays having been a major source of frustration.

“The atmosphere has been fantastic but the transport system has been a nightmare,” said Davey, who regularly attends Scotland’s away games in Europe. “All the trains seem to be late.”

The myth of German efficiency in question

The myth of “Germany’s efficiency” was scorched last week. Fans visiting the country have often been disappointed, while foreign media, including the New York Times, have drawn attention to deficiencies in infrastructure and pointed out that old stereotypes of efficiency are outdated. If it weren’t for football and the contagious atmosphere that Euro 2024 has presented so far, transport failures and poor organization could have further damaged the tournament’s image.

Gelsenkirchen, however, has not yet hosted a classic. Few scenes from England’s painful victory over Serbia will appear in the tournament highlights. Even the match between Spain and Italy did not live up to expectations. Portugal and Georgia, who play next Wednesday, must have a lot of work to do if they want the AufSchalke Arena to stage any highlights before the group stage concludes. After that, there is only one round of 16 game left. This could be a relief for both fans and organizers.

Football has not been able to shine for now in this city in the heart of the Ruhr Valley, as has the organization. Trouble abounds in many cities across the country, but nowhere has been the epicenter of more chaos than here. The myth of German efficiency is being buried – and Gelsenkirchen appears to be the cemetery.