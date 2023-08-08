Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

The lack of a Western tank component put Russia’s army at a disadvantage. A military blogger sees this problem now solved.

Moscow – Russian tank production may have cleared a strategically important technical hurdle: Moscow may have found a way to replace or otherwise source critical optical components that Russia’s tank factories were no longer able to access due to Western sanctions. This could eliminate one of the biggest bottlenecks in the production of modern battle tanks for the Ukraine war, US military blogger and journalist David Ax reported on Monday (August 7) ​​for forbes.

Russian Tanks: Modern aiming device was no longer available

According to Ax, it is about the Sosna-U optical target device, the core component of which, a thermal imaging camera, is produced by the French company Thales. Since Russia annexed Crimea in violation of international law in 2014 and the West then issued the first sanctions against the Russian economy, these thermal imaging cameras of the Catherine FC type were no longer available to the Russian armaments companies. France banned their export to Russia.

Since the Russian main battle tanks were initially not needed, this fact did not make itself felt. However, with the exhausting Ukraine war and the increasing losses of main battle tanks, the lack of Sosna-U sights became a problem. In mid-July, the Ukrainian weekly newspaper reported Kyiv Postthat Russia is said to have lost at least 2098 of the 3400 tanks during the war. The Ukrainians are said to have captured hundreds of them and now have more tanks than the Russians.

A Russian T-72 main battle tank in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast. He was captured by Ukrainian troops (May 10, 2023). © IMAGO/Michael Brochstein

Probably also to compensate for these massive losses, in the summer of 2022 Russia began to throw old Soviet-era tanks into battle, mainly T-62, T-72 and T-80, which are mothballed by the thousands. Of course, these old tanks, often stored outdoors, first had to be restored. The modern Sosna-U sights were not used. The few Sosna-Us the Russians still had in stock were only enough to complete a few hundred of the latest T-72B3, T-80BVM and T-90M tanks. Vladimir Putin describes the latter as “the best tank in the world”.

Russian tanks at a disadvantage in the Ukraine war: the replacement part is technologically outdated

Instead, due to a lack of alternatives, obsolete 1PN96MT-02 gunner sights were fitted to the refurbished legacy T-62, T-72 and T-80 tanks – and also to downgraded versions of the newer T-72B3, T-80BVM and T-90M -Tank. This old sight from the 1970s is clearly inferior to the Sosna-U and its western counterparts. The 1PN96MT-02 enables target acquisition up to a distance of three kilometers. According to Ax, just over half the range that the latest Sosna-U models achieve.

The T-90M Proryv (“Breakthrough”), shown here during an exercise in Russian-held Ukraine, is now the backbone of the Russian armored fleet. Not even this “best tank in the world” (V.Putin) is consistently equipped with the Sosna-U sight. © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

This put the Russian side at a strategic disadvantage, as the result of this technological deficit for the Russian front was “a collection of tanks that were not particularly good at long-range fighting, especially at night,” as Ax puts it. At the same time, the Ukrainian army was arming itself with Western main battle tanks, mainly German Leopard 2s, US M1A3 Abrams and British Challenger 2s, whose sights are at least as good as the Sosna-U.

For example, a Ukrainian Challenger 2 is said to be able to fire on a refurbished Russian T-80 before its crew even sees the Challenger 2, as Ax did in a previous article for forbes executed. So for the troops of Kiev, Russia’s industrial problems in tank production gave it an important advantage on the battlefield.

Does Putin’s Russia have access to better sights again?

This strategic advantage could now slip away. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced in March that 1,500 new main battle tanks would be produced “this year alone”. Ax reports on a video that was circulating online this week. It shows a trainload of T-80BVM tanks apparently leaving the Omsktransmash armaments factory in Siberia. According to Axe, the tanks should be equipped with Sosna-U sights, for which a distinctive housing speaks.

However, he also admits that it could also be a replica in which the French core components are replaced by Russian ones. The Kremlin launched a program to mimic Thales’ thermal imaging camera five years ago. The resulting PNM-T sight looks like a Sosna-U sight but may be less accurate and reliable.

Imports from Russia: It is conceivable that tank components would make their way back to Moscow

So either the Omsktransmash armaments factory has started to install a possibly less effective replica of the Sosna-U in new T-80BVM tanks – or Russia has found a way to circumvent the French sanctions and is now building new Sosna-U again itself. visors. The latter seems possible. According to Ax, technical components from Western companies have already been found in Russian drones and rockets, which are actually not allowed to deliver products to Russia due to the sanctions.

In any case, according to Ax, Russia is now producing more effective tanks with better optical components. It remains to be seen how sustainable this development is, whether the Russian armaments industry has only temporarily or permanently solved its problem with the aiming devices for main battle tanks.

A long-term solution would be unfavorable for Ukraine. At least until their armed forces receive US-made M-1 tanks next fall. They had some of the best aiming equipment in the world and could shift the balance of power on the battlefield yet again.