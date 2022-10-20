The PRI held the Dialogues for Mexico. PRI and pseudo-priista members from all over the country met at the maximum event of the tricolor. The first speaker was Senator Beatriz Paredes Rangel. Let us remember that the PRI had already been uncovered before to contend for the presidency in 2024. To recognize the trajectory of the Tlaxcalan, who quickly positioned herself in the polls.

In his speech, as always, he was strong, for those who still do not know Doña Beatriz, they should know that when Paredes Rangel speaks, everyone is silent and listens. During his participation, he stressed that this time yes, “the next election transcends by far the presidential relays.”

He also called on his party to convene, preserve and strengthen the alliance. It was Beatriz who managed to summon several PRI members who were out of the public eye. The former consul managed to gather many of her friends, some strong referents in different states of the republic.

The pleasant surprise was given by Federal Deputy Idelfonso Guajardo. In his speech, the former Secretary of Economy said: “The state must represent the interest of all, provide accessible justice, empower young people and rethink the relationship with civil society.” He made headlines by testifying; “That bottle opener does not make me “corcholata”, alluding to AMLO. At the same time, he claimed that his party did not take him into account in past candidacies. With a video he tried to show that he connects with people.

Claudia Ruiz Massieu joined the list of candidates to lead the tricolor in 2024. “I am not afraid, I do dare and I am ready”, said the Senator. We know that the niece of former President Carlos Salinas is a highly prepared woman. She has held various positions in the public sphere. She has always shown herself as a true opponent. And she is one of the main promoters of equality and she has raised her voice for her gender, women. Be careful with her because #EsClaudia too.

Enrique de la Madrid Cordero. He also said, “I’m ready!” The former Secretary of Tourism drew attention from the moment he arrived at the Plutarco Elías Calles campus. Perhaps many did not expect it. He covered all the topics in his speech, he left nothing out of the inkwell. Some say that he even launched several “direct” statements at the CEN leader. He is probably the best suited to rule. He also has fewer negatives. Of course, it represents everything that neoliberalism means in politics. Take it as you see fit.

He was critical and harsh. He rebuked the faults and insufficiencies of the PRI; such as omitting and tolerating acts of corruption by some of its members that discredited the party and provoked the anger of thousands of Mexicans. To date the damage has been almost fatal.

The tricolor has profiles to compete, however, as long as Alito Moreno dispatches in the CEN of the PRI, the offer will be decimated. These good paintings will come to nothing. Perhaps in some pluris to continue fighting almost in a sterile way. PAN and PRD have already painted their line. There is affinity between applicants, surely they will join whoever is anointed. As long as the unpresentable Alejandro Moreno leaves or they don’t let him interfere.