Mineral water, traces of pesticides and Pfas found

Even mineral water is no longer safe. According to a study conducted in Switzerland on ten different brands of bottled mineral water, relaunched by Your Personalized Diet, the presence of contaminants was discovered, including microplastics, PFAS and pesticide residues. The quantities detected were always below the limits considered harmful to human health.

Although mineral water comes from controlled sources and is generally considered pure and safe, Man-made chemical contaminants, released into the environment, can infiltrate into groundwater aquifers.

While most of the waters tested (six out of ten) were completely clean, some brands such as Valser, San Pellegrino, Swiss Alpina and Henniez showed the presence of various contaminants at varying levels.

According to toxicologist Davide Städler, it is advisable to use PET bottles only once and avoid reusing them to reduce the risk of contamination. In addition, it is essential that producers carefully monitor water quality and optimize bottling processes to prevent the introduction of microplastics and other harmful substances.