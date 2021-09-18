In 1984 a group of high school students from Japan threw a glass bottle at containing a message as part of an experiment. The bottle was found this week, 37 years later, in Hawaii (USA), about 7,000 kilometers away, by a 9-year-old girl.

The message on the bottle, titled “Investigating Ocean Currents,” was written by students and placed on the Kuroship Current near Miyajima Island in western Japan as part of a school project on the topic, according to CNN.

+ Japan has 86,000 people over 100 years old and sets a new record

In the bottle, the sealed letter, dated July 1984, asked whoever found it to return it to school, Colegio Choshi.

Abbie Graham, who found the bottle, was walking with her family on a beach near the town of Hilo, Hawaii, when she found her goal, according to local media.

The school said in a press release that it released 450 bottles in 1984 and another 300 in 1985 as part of its research into ocean currents.

51 bottles have been found and returned so far, and this is the only bottle found since 2002. Other bottles in the experiment ended up in Washington State, the United States, Canada, the Philippines and the Marshall Islands, in the central Pacific.

