Bottle return | The Brewers' Association warns of a new rule: The entire bottle return should be milled into new ones

According to the new rules, part of the beverage packaging should be reused. It would require significant changes to Finland's bottle return system and would cost companies hundreds of millions of euros, says Panimoliitto.

18.3. 20:34

Brewers Association fears that the EU member states' agreement on the new regulation on packaging and packaging waste will weaken Finland's current bottle return system.

According to the regulation, from 2030, 10 percent of drinks should be sold in reusable packaging. The change applies to juices, beers and soft drinks.

Finland submitted a statement on the proposal, which concerned deviating from the reuse goals of beverage packaging. The statement is an expression of dissatisfaction: In Finland's opinion, the regulations have not sufficiently taken into account the very high recycling rate of drink packaging deposit return systems, which in Finland is more than 85 percent.

The EU Parliament will vote on the regulation later this spring.

When consumers return drinking bottles or cans to return machines, they are crushed and flattened and recycled into raw materials.

In the future, some of the packaging should be recycled so that they can be refilled.

It would require changing the entire return system, says the CEO of the Brewing and Soft Drink Industry Association Tuula Loikkanen.

The problem is the cans and bottles themselves. As such, cans cannot be recycled for refilling, and the current thin plastic bottles would not withstand recycling. Thicker bottles would be needed to replace them.

The back rooms of the shops, logistics and breweries would also require renovation.

The back rooms of the stores are designed in such a way that the returned beverage packages are crumpled. A system where the bottles were supposed to move forward whole would require much more space.

“Packages should also be transported significantly more, bottles should be carted away every once in a while. We don't really think that this will succeed,” says Loikkanen.

“We don't have standardized bottles either. It would be manual work to sort out which bottle goes to Olvi and which goes to the small brewery.”

Today, beverage containers are transported from return machines to recycling facilities, where their material is processed for reuse.

Reform would also require considerable investments from the beverage industry. New cleaning and bottling lines would be needed for refillable bottles.

“This would be particularly demanding for small breweries. There are many small breweries that only have a can line. They should build new bottling and washing lines in the future,” says Loikkanen.

I defect according to the reform could result in additional costs of hundreds of millions of euros for companies in the sector.

In October, the Brewery Association and the Food Industry Association evaluatedthat companies in the field would have to make investments of around 400 million euros in Finland in order to fulfill the obligations of the packaging regulation.

Would it end up being paid by consumers in the form of higher product prices?

“If you think logically, this is how it would turn out,” says Loikkanen.

Loikkanen cannot say whether the reform would have an impact on the current deposit system.

“Deposit payments are something that has not been discussed yet. Thanks to them, our system is also so attractive to the consumer, so it would be a shame if they had to be interfered with.”