Mineral water with bad smell, reporting

A bottle of mineral water with a bad smell: a user wrote to Il Fatto Alimentare reporting “a batch of Monte Cimone Coop mineral water. I bought two packs and upon opening the bottle I didn’t notice the smell but upon drinking it I immediately noticed the bad taste and smelling the bottle I felt that an unpleasant smell. I have always bought Monte Cimone Coop mineral water and have never had any problems, however it seems useful to report the matter by attaching the batch number and photo”.

Mineral water with bad smell, Coop’s answer

And Coop promptly responded to the report. “Thank you for reporting. The defect reported is attributable to a transmission of volatile components from the cardboard interlayers of the pallet to the bottle, which occurs in a punctiform manner only in particular conditions of humidity and high temperatures, which although unpleasant does not affect the safety of the product – we read on ilfattoalimentare.it – ​​The producer is introducing a series of corrective actions to avoid the problem next summer. We remind you of your right to have the return and refund by going to your trusted point of sale with the bottles or receipt and that the Coop toll-free number, also shown on our brand products (800805580) is always available to receive your reports”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

