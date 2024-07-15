The press releases and the trumpet blasts seemed to announce a historic turning point: horses off the casks of Rome, the motion voted. This is the summary of the many announcements made by this or that city councilor. Too bad, however, that vote is worth nothing.

The animal rights association OIPA reported it.

“Little to cheer about”

“There is little to celebrate: a motion is a motion and as such it is a mere expression of intent, albeit appreciable, and does not change anything in the current scenario – explains OIPA – this document was presented as if the abolition of the barrels was a done deal, but unfortunately this is not the case and the road to this goal is still uphill.

The Battle of the Association

For some time now, the association has been asking Rome Capital to convert the current permits into taxi licenses or licenses for electric vehicles with which to continue transporting tourists, but to reach this goal the Campidoglio should start negotiations with the 17 holders of the licenses for carriage drivers (each of them connected to two horses).

What the motion says

At the national level, moreover, the abolition of animal traction is not contemplated by the new Highway Code. But what was decided by the Assembly with the motion with Mussolini as the first signatory? Here is the textual declaration: “The Capitoline Assembly commits the Mayor and the Council to provide valid alternatives to the animal traction of the Rome carriages, and to convert the licenses of the coachmen, thus avoiding repercussions on the employment level”.

“Report to the police if drivers do not respect the heat-related traffic stops”

In these days of extreme heat, OIPA invites citizens and tourists to report to the traffic police at the number 0667691 (or to the numbers of the groups of the Municipalities involved in the violation) the failure to comply with the provisions of the Municipal Regulation on the protection of animals, which since last year has made permanent the provisions of the latest annual ordinances.

The rules

Article 46 in particular provides that horses that pull public vehicles cannot work for more than six hours a day and are entitled to adequate rest breaks between one journey and another, which in summer must be done in the shade; drivers must water them regularly, it is forbidden to transport a number of people greater than the number of seats for which the carriage is approved, not in a box, and the only gait permitted is walking. It is also forbidden to travel uphill outside the limited traffic zone. It is forbidden to let horses work from 1 June to 15 September from 1 pm to 5 pm. In this same period, on days characterised by risk levels 2 and 3 of the daily bulletin of the “Alarm system for the prevention of the effects of heat waves on health”, specific to the urban area of ​​Rome, issued by the Ministry of Health, the ban on letting horses work is extended from 11 am to 6 pm.