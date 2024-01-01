This year there are 49 hospitalized patients (a year ago there were 48)

The toll of the 'New Year's Eve bombings' drawn up by the Department of Public Security is heavy. A 45-year-old woman from Afragola (Naples), hit in the temple by a stray bullet during the celebrations, died in hospital while a total of 274 people were injured (of which 12 due to the use of firearms and 262 from fireworks), 52% more than last year's 180. This year there are 49 hospitalized patients (a year ago there were 48). Serious injuries are also increasing: there were 2 cases with a prognosis of more than forty days, due to gunshot wounds, compared to one case the previous year; while there were 25 cases, with a prognosis of more than forty days, due to fireworks, compared to 10 cases the previous year.

The projection of the data on lightly injured people shows the same data as last year, i.e. 10 cases with a prognosis of less than or equal to forty days, due to gunshot wounds, while from 159 cases with a prognosis of less than or equal to forty days, due to fireworks, the current number has risen to 232 cases.

