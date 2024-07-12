Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Veteran Frenchman Emmanuel Petit, the hero of the 1998 World Cup with Les Bleus, expressed his anger and extreme annoyance at the lackluster performance of the young star Kylian Mbappe during the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024”, which saw France exit the quarter-finals at the hands of Spain with a 1-2 loss.

Speaking to the “Routine Is Burning” program on Monte Carlo Sport, Botti said that Mbappe was not only a bad player, but also not a competent leader for the team. “You either have to be good or not, and if you’re not, you have to go home,” referring to France’s exit from the tournament.

Botti added that the world champion who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the top scorer in the last World Cup 2022, failed in both roles as a player and a leader, and that is why I do not consider him a good “captain”, based on the signals he has issued since he took over the team’s leadership, as his statements about his fellow players were not appropriate, for example when he says: I do not receive balls from them, or he says there is no Paul Pogba in the team, or that Griezmann did not have a good tournament, so what does this mean? Is this the role of the leader, to show the flaws and shortcomings of his teammates?

“What’s all this talk about the mask he’s wearing after breaking his nose? He’s not the first to wear it and he won’t be the last. In short, Mbappe is not fit to lead on the pitch, or even off it. I’ve never seen him talk to his teammates,” said Botti.

Botti stressed that Mbappe’s physical condition was not sufficient at this stage of the season, and said: I think Mbappe is responsible for that, why? Because when he plays a match every two matches with his former club Paris Saint-Germain, during the last six months, it gives him the opportunity and time to prepare himself physically well, but he did not do that.

“I remember that Mbappe said before the start of the Euros that he focused on his mental state more than his physical state, and the truth is that he was not good, neither mentally nor physically, and even in his role as a leader, he was not good and he deserved my saying about him that he is a ‘captain’ who is not worthy of his position,” said Botti.