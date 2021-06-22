Since leaving the social platforms, Bottega Veneta has embarked on new paths and new alternative forms of dialogue with its public. After the success of the first issue of Bottega Veneta’s Quarterly Digital Journal, the brand has decided to give life to the second chapter, focusing on two exceptional faces!

Since when Daniel Lee is driving Bottega Veneta there have been many i changes of course adopted by designer; farewell to social media primarily.

Although many were skeptics on the abandonment of the brand of the main ones social platforms it seems that through the most varied forms of art such as the music, the video, there sculpture and the photography the creative director of the company is succeeding in the will to communicate i characters of the company in a way really innovative!

For this project implemented by English fashion designer, however, we could not miss the faces as well “Unconventional”. Here, in fact, is that the brand name he selected for his unprecedented digital campaign some of the most famous faces but also discussed of the moment.

It’s about the rapper Travis Scott, partner Kylie Jenner and father of his daughter, and of the supermodel Naomi Campbell, which for the occasion were portrayed by David LaChapelle.

Bottega Veneta focuses on Travis Scott and Naomi Campbell

The decision of abandon social networks pushed Bottega Veneta to bet on a new one template of communication. Between secret parades, presentations outside the canonical calendar and pieces irreverent is controversial, in fact, the brand has given birth to a sort of secondary community (@newbottega) and others innovative projects.

Among these, one of the most discussed is the digital magazine “Issued by Bottega”, through which the brand created campaigns eclectic ed unconventional!

For the second chapter of the magazine, released every three months so as to accompany the exit of new collections, two guests were chosen equally unconventional. The protagonists of the shots, in fact, are Travis Scott and Naomi Campbell that, thanks to the talent of the photographer David LaChapelle, stand out among the leaders he accessories more details of the brand.

LaChapelle he so told so irreverent but also fresh ed original the identity of the maison: the rapper was immersed in water with a couple of trousers fluo, sunglasses e floral chains while the supermodel was portrayed in one surreal scenery, dressed in the by now iconic green.

