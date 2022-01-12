The Alfa Romeo line-up for 2022 will be completely renewed and will follow what is theoretically good advice for building a team: unite youth and experience. The theory, however, can clash with practice, because there are young people and young people, experts and experts. And the Alfa of 2022, from this point of view, presents many unknowns: Guanyu Zhou seems to have more money than the talent of the champions, while Valtteri Bottas he never stepped into the role of mentor to a younger classmate.

The risk is this mix is ​​mismatched, but only time will tell if these are too bleak or, instead, realistic scenarios. In words, the former Mercedes driver is confident: “When you join any Formula 1 team, you know a lot of smart people who guide and help you. Obviously I’m trying to help my teammate, but we need to work as a team. Hope this brings us many points and good resultsBottas told reporters. “I was certainly up to date on who my mate would be this year. But I trust Frederic Vasseur, he knows what is best for the team, so I didn’t have any active roles in choosing a teammate“.