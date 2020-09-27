The driver of the Mercedes team Valtteri Bottas on Sunday, September 27, won the race of the tenth stage of the World Championship in the class of cars “Formula 1” – VTB Grand Prix of Russia. This is the second victory of the Finnish driver in this competition.

The second place in the race was taken by the Dutchman Max Verstappen from the Red Bull team, the third was the six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, as was Bottas, who plays for Mercedes.

Russian pilot “Alpha Tauri” Daniil Kvyat finished eighth, and his teammate Frenchman Pierre Gasly finished ninth.

Earlier on the same day, during the second race of the Formula 2 series in Sochi, there was a serious accident, due to which the race had to be suspended. As it became known, on the sixth lap of the race, the cars of the Italian Luca Giotto from the Hitech GP and the British racer Jake Aitken from Campos collided. As a result of the accident, both cars crashed into the barrier, the fence was damaged. After the impact, the Italian athlete’s car caught fire, the pilots were not injured.

After that, the race was not resumed. The winner was Chinese Zhou Guanyu from UNI-Virtuosi, Russian Nikita Mazepin from Hitech GP took the second place, the son of seven-time Formula 1 champion German Michael Schumacher Mick Schumacher from Prema finished third.

On the eve, the Formula 1 qualification ended in Sochi.