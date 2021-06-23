The fourth place of Valtteri Bottas at the French Grand Prix he did not go unnoticed at home Mercedes. Arriving at the foot of the podium, the Finnish driver, at the center of an increasingly insistent gossip that would like him to be out of the German team at the end of the season, scored points after two fasting races, crossing the line just 11 seconds behind his team mate. team Lewis Hamilton. A result that, in light of the criticized strategy on the tire change decided by the Mercedes wall, perhaps it could have been even better.

Wolff: “We figured out where to improve”

Net of the uncertainty about his future and the rumors about a possible signing of George Russell in his place for the next championship, Bottas was the author of a positive performance. As reported by RaceFans.net, the first to be satisfied with the Finnish race is Toto Wolff. “For a good part of the race he remained attached to Lewis and Max, which makes me think that we are going in the right direction”, said the number one of the Mercedes wall, who also talked about tire management.

Fury Bottas: “Why the f *** nobody listens to me?”

“On the management of tires by Bottas, however, there are still some gaps than Hamilton – Wolff admitted -. In the next few days we will examine the situation in detail, but I am noting a tangible progression in the way in which Valtteri is facing the races and qualifying “, an aspect of which, moreover, he assures us of “Never having doubted”. On the fact that the Finn raised the bar only because he was worried about not being reconfirmed from his team, Wolff merely said that “The only answer to the rumors about his future can come from his performances on the track. If he goes strong on Saturdays and Sundays in 2022 he will be in a good position “.