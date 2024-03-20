Bottas 'the Australian'

The report of Valtteri Bottas with Australia has become increasingly intense in recent years even outside of Formula 1. Present in the poster of the GP which will be staged this weekend, the Finn is the companion of the Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, with whom he spends several periods of the year in Australia not without dedicating himself to road and dirt cycling sessions. Furthermore, on the eve of the weekend, Bottas had the opportunity to take a tour of Adelaide at the wheel of the Leyton House, but above all to receive the honorary Australian citizenship. Do you think that's all? Absolutely not.

His second car

Even before dedicating himself to team work, the Stake F1 driver was also the protagonist of one commercial for Uber Carshare, car sharing company. Specifically, Bottas presented his Holden Commodore conceived by him in UTE version.

Specifically, the acronym recognizes all those cars which, used especially in Australia and New Zealand, combine a two-door coupe-style cab with an integrated cargo compartment behind the cab itself, and which can be driven with a normal driving licence.

What it includes

Without taking yourself too seriously, Bottas thus presented a perfect car for a typical Australian Easter getaway, available for free rental on the Uber Carshare app in Australia from 22 March to 14 April. Features of the car include mullet ventilation technology, food warmer, luggage rack to keep drinks cold, bicycle rack, detachable cargo lift, fresh water shower, driver's arm tanning protector and insect reduction system (and much more), as well as a horn that reproduces the chirping of a kookaburra (a bird found in Australia and New Zealand). Masterly, then, the BRS, or a spray to ward off insects, the Bug Reduction System. In addition, the first person to book the car will also receive a travel kit signed 'Valtteri Bottas'.