Bottas, a helmet inspired by Pac-Man in Monaco

When it seems to have seen them all, Formula 1 is always ready to amaze. Valtteri bottasin fact, chose to race the Monte-Carlo Grand Prix with a very original helmet, inspired by Pac-Man.

The famous video game created in Japan in the early 1980s was the inspiring muse of the Finn and his partner Tiffany Cromwell, who designed the helmet.

Bottas’ tweet

The former Mercedes driver presented his helmet on his social channels.

bot-man

The Alfa Romeo driver will have the writing on his helmet bot-man, complete with colors and the crown symbol of the Principality. Against a black background, the red C43 can be seen ideally engaged in tackling the areas of the Monte Carlo track, including the Casino, the Sainte Devote, the Rascasse, the Piscine and the tunnel. Who knows if this helmet will bring luck to Bottas, who scored points last year, conquering ninth position despite him starting from 12th place.