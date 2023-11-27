A failed year

Bottas’ eighth place and Zhou’s ninth in the Japanese GP were not only the last case (as well as the only one this season) in which the two driversAlfa Romeo they both managed to finish in the points. From Suzuka onwards, in fact, neither of the two has returned to the top-10, and this negative result has also materialized Abu Dhabii.e. in the last round of the 2023 world championship. In this way, with 16 points conquered, the Swiss manufacturer failed to recover points from AlphaTauri, thus completing the season at 9th and penultimate place in the Constructors’ standings.

Never competitive

A negative year therefore for Alfa Romeo, which from next season will return to the grid with another name, ready to be revealed on 10 December with the publication of the list of entries for the 2024 world championship. The season is also to be forgotten for Valtteri Bottas, 15th in the general classification. The Finn, in penultimate position in the final GP, as well as one lap behind Verstappen, did worse only ten years ago, when he finished his first season in F1 with only 4 points scored: “Unfortunately we didn’t have enough pace – has explained – we tried two different strategies on the cars and I opted for a single stop, but in the end the tires started to wear and we weren’t able to make the necessary progress. Ultimately, this was the history of this season: we have never had enough pace to be able to face a decent challenge and consistently get points. It has certainly been a long season, for all of us, both trackside and at home in Hinwil, and I’m happy to be able to spend some time away from the track, to reset and recharge. I want to thank everyone who has worked hard all this time – the team in the pits and in Switzerland, and Ferrari – for everything they have done. I also want to thank Alfa Romeo for these years and wish them well for the future: I am proud to have been part of their history. Now, the focus shifts to 2024: the concept of next year’s car, from what I’ve seen, is interesting, and we will work hard over the winter to come back stronger next season.”

Long and difficult season

A year almost completely devoid of satisfaction even for Guanyu Zhounever gone higher than ninth place (reached on three occasions) and 17th in the race, the same position he shares on equal points with Ricciardo at the end of this world championship: “It’s not the best result to end the season, but at least we got out on track and tried everything we could – he guaranteed – I’m not too surprised by our pace, because the feeling of the car and the pace were consistent with yesterday’s in qualifying: we simply didn’t have enough pace in these conditions. It’s the end of a long and difficult season: we end with some good memories, like Sunday in Doha or qualifying in Budapest, but with the awareness of having to do more for 2024. Many people worked hard to make us race and deserve our gratitude: the mechanics, the technicians and the engineers and everyone who is here on the track. The boys and girls from Hinwil and our partners from Ferrari and Alfa Romeo. I want to thank Alfa Romeo for everything they have done for us and for the two years I spent with them: it is a legendary brand and I wish them well. We know that next year will be a new beginning. The Hinwil team is working hard, there Our new car will be completely new and I can’t wait to test it. Margins will still be small, so taking a step forward will allow us to fight for better positions. Now it is important for all of us to take a breather, recover after this long season and return with new energy to face next year. For me it’s a chance to go back to Shanghai, which I don’t get often, and spend some time with my family and friends, and prepare myself to be in the best possible condition for next year.”