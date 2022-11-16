The tail shot of this season finale put theAlfa Romeo in a more solid position in the fight against Aston Martin, valid for sixth place in the constructors’ championship. In the last few races, the C42 has gained competitiveness, and perhaps at Interlagos it would have deserved even more than the two points brought home by Valtteri Bottas. The margin over Aston Martin is three points: only the Abu Dhabi race remains to defend this nest egg. Here are the words of the Finn and Guanyu Zhou ahead of Sunday.

“It’s been a busy year and I’m happy to be able to enjoy some well-deserved time off with my family and friends soon. My first year with the team was really good, with a strong start and a bit more challenging second part of the season, but overall above expectations. I am happy to have started this journey with the team and I am confident for the future. The points scored in recent races have given us a further advantage over our closest rivals in the championship, but we still have work to do: last week in Brazil we showed that we have good pace, which allows us to go to Abu Dhabi with confidenceBottas said. “I really like this track, where I have been on the podium twice in the last few years and where I won in 2017; we have another chance to do well this weekend, both for us and for the team in Hinwil, and we will do our best to hit the target and end our season in the best possible way. Carrying that momentum into winter would be the best way to tackle the break“.

Zhou added: “My rookie season ends this week and, in some ways, it feels like the 12 months have flown by. What a year it was! I can say I am grown a lot over the year, both as a driver and as a person, and I can’t wait to see what we can do with the team next year. The team made me feel at home right from the start and everyone from Vasseur, the engineering team and Valtteri but also everyone trackside and in Hinwil has played a big part in making me grow in the race after race. I have enjoyed this journey so far and am eager to get one last good result this year to pay back the team for this first season together. I’ve enjoyed racing in Abu Dhabi in the past, having also finished on the podium a couple of times in Formula 2. Our pace in Brazil was good, a shame we weren’t able to make full use of it, but I’m approaching the final weekend of race of the year feeling motivated to give my all and help the team close the discussion on sixth place in the championship“.