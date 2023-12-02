Bottas towards 2024

2024 will be a year of major changes for Sauber. Unless it finds a new agreement to replace the one with Alfa Romeo, which expires at the end of 2023, the Swiss team will once again be called the “historic” name with which it made its Formula 1 debut in 1993. But drivers and team they expect another change that will have a profound impact on the performance of the machine.

The one that has just ended was not only a disappointing year, in which the updates only partially worked, but also an anonymous one. By Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou we don’t remember any flashes, overtakings (if not conceded), or races above average. AND the constructors’ championship is crying out loud: penultimate place with just 16 points, data that erases the good progress made with the arrival of the new ground effect cars at the beginning of 2022.

The team will certainly be asking questions about Bottas, who is in the last year of his contract. In relation to expectations, salary (he costs around five times more than Zhou) and results, the former Mercedes driver’s salary does not appear to have been a successful one. The 1989 born player knows well that 2024 will be the decisive year for his future and has asked for a change of mentality from the team.

Bottas’ words

“I’d say the first race of the season was my best moment – we had a solid weekend, getting points straight away, everything seemed to be going quite well“These are his words. “From then on it was a tough season. There were a few occasions where we got points, but not enough. For this reason, next year, with a new car, I expect to achieve better results. “The good thing is that we have a completely new car, with some new ideas and new people in the team. It’s exactly what we need now. So we need to make big strides over the winter – that’s the key“.