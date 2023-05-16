Alfa Romeo plays ‘at home’

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prixthe first of the two appointments of the 2023 world championship in Italy and scheduled on the circuit of Imola, will have a special historical significance for various realities involved in the track. Of all of them, of course, Ferrari (on a circuit named in memory of the founder of the prancing HorseEnzo Ferrari, and his son Dino), but also for another team based in Switzerland but competing with the title name of Alfa Romeoanother historic Italian manufacturer.

Honoring the ‘Biscione’ in Italy

Consequentially. this weekend’s GP can be interpreted as a real home appointment for the team so called since 2018, exactly as the Team Principal reiterated Alessandro Good students on the eve of this event: “We go to Imola looking forward to another step in terms of performance – he has declared – each of us worked hard after Miami: in Hinwil the team invested a lot of time and resources to prepare some important updates in time for this race, and it will be essential to evaluate them and extract the most from them to gain competitiveness. Imola is obviously an important race for us – it’s the first of our home races for this season and we can’t wait to see so many fans cheering us on in the grandstands, as they can make a big difference. We look forward to welcoming our partners, e we want to honor Alfa Romeo on their territory. All of this gives us an extra boost in terms of motivation, and we can’t wait to turn that into performance on the track.”

Bottas ready for more progress

A goal that the pilots will try to achieve first of all, starting with Valtteri Bottas. Last year, the Finn put in an excellent performance at Imola, where he crossed the finish line in fifth position: “I can’t wait to get back on track at Imola – He admitted – the team has been working hard on the car and we are bringing new parts for our car here. Let’s hope they help us make an improvement and get back to fighting for points. It’s also one of our two home races of the season, and doing good for ourselves and Alfa Romeo in front of our home crowd would be fantastic. I have a nice memory of last year at Imola: it was our best result of 2022 and that proved to be very important at the end of the season. It’s always good to race here, on an old school track with so much history. We have already shown some progress in Miami, where our single lap pace was much better than in previous races, but there is still some work to be done. We have to keep pushing forward, aiming to keep improving both in qualifying and in the race.”

Zhou: “Difficult challenge, but there is motivation”

Enthusiasm and desire to do well also underlined by Guanyu Zhoueager to reach the points zone for the first time at Imola after last year’s 15th place: “It was good to see that the team made progress in Miami, even if there are still some improvements to be made – added the number 24 – the team worked tirelessly in Hinwil on updates for our C43: It’s been a great effort from everyone involved and I’m very excited to get back on track and see what we can achieve. It’s always an honor to race in a historic location like Imola, supported by the passion of the fans in the grandstand. It is also a home race for our team which makes it even more special. It will be a difficult challengeas always, but we are confident and motivated to make a positive change and get back to the middle of the pack to fight for points on Sunday.”