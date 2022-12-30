Sebastian Vettel he retired at the end of last season after a career enriched by four drivers’ world titles, 53 wins, 122 podiums and 57 pole positions. With these numbers, the German is certain to leave a heavy legacy for the future of Formula 1. A legacy that Valtteri won’t be able to collect – at least in the immediate term. bottas, who shared battles with Vettel and even some disagreements (for example at the Hungaroring in 2018). The Finn, who bet on Alfa Romeo’s ability to overturn the hierarchies of Formula 1, respects the former Ferrari driver a lot, because he was able to detach himself from the Circus, revolutionizing his scale of priorities.

“I remember watching him on TV as he won his first title. I was still at home watching the races. Obviously, at his peak, I think he was unbeatable. She’s had a long and great career, she’s given a lot to the sport and now she says she still has a lot to give, but for the whole world, his values ​​in life have changed a lot recently.“Bottas told GPFans. The Finn then revealed an anecdote dating back to a few months ago: “We were on the same flight from Mexico to Santiago because I was going to Argentina and he said he was going to Patagonia. He was there alone, he only had his backpack. He went there for ten days of hiking, I don’t think he would have done that ten years ago. His outlook on life has changed quite a bitand it’s very nice to see how he expresses himself on things, how he pushes for a more sustainable future, using his voice“.