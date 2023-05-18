The circuit design was originally conceived in 2007, and by 2019 was ready to host a small MotoGP test before a full motorcycle Grand Prix the following season, as part of a five-year contract with promoter Dorna Sports.

But the first two attempts to organize the event failed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan to organize the race behind closed doors was compromised by the non-completion of the construction of the paddock and access roads.

Then the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ended its relaunch in time for 2022, due to the disruption of supply chains and Finland’s declaration of willingness to join NATO.

As the circuit could not be homologated in time, the debut of the KymiRing in MotoGP has been postponed to this year. But continuing financial problems meant that the builder was placed in receivership.

However, Bottas said he had initial talks with those in charge of the circuit to see if the project could be revived, with the construction of a facility meeting FIA Grade One standards, to make it potentially capable of hosting F1 races.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Bottas said: “I’d like to see a proper track in Finland, a world-class track. But the thing is, the company that runs the track is bankrupt. So, it’s not going to be an easy road to go.”

“But I’ve talked to them to see if I can help out or do something. For now, it’s just talks. But it’s not easy. Finland is a place with a cold winter, which means at least not having any activities in the winter. I’ll see if there are opportunities.”

According to the circuit’s website, its “major owners” are the Finnish Motorcycle Association, marketing company AKK Sports, investment firm A. Ahlström Real Estate and the Litti district.

The KymiRing would have a debt of 25 million euros, with contractual penalties that also concern the cancellation of the MotoGP race and the need to move the headquarters of the Nitro Rallycross and World Motocross series. The circuit’s social media channels were inactive for seven months.

Finland has not hosted a motorcycle world championship since 1982, when it raced on the Imatra street circuit.