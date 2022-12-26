These that ‘surround’ Christmas are days of detachment from competitive activity for all Formula 1 drivers, who are recharging their batteries in view of the eagerly awaited start of the 2023 season. Top-level athletes such as the protagonists of the Circus, however, they hardly manage to stay away from the world of sport for too long. So during this winter break we have already seen Charles Leclerc busy skiing in Val d’Isére, Lewis Hamilton dedicating himself to running and Daniel Ricciardo to motocross. But no one had thought of even taking part in a real competition in another sport. This idea instead came to Valtteri Bottas.

For several years now, the Finnish Alfa Romeo driver has revealed his great passion for cycling, also fueled by his relationship with the Australian Tiffany Cromwell, professional cyclist who plays in the Canyon-SRAM team. The former Mercedes standard bearer spent the winter in the heat of Australia and for Boxing Day he decided to take part in the City of Holdfast Bay Criterium, a short cycling race that takes place in Glenelg, a town located on the outskirts of Adelaide.

The 33-year-old from Nastola was entered in the ‘C’ level class of the event and crossed the line in 17th position out of 26 participants, cashing in 24 seconds behind the winner. Better went to her partner, Cromwell, who instead imposed herself in the overall standings of the main women’s race. The couple joked on Instagram that they have “burnt – in this way – Christmas lunch calories.