Alfa Romeo, other points are being sought in Jeddah

It’s not an easy life for the smaller teams, especially in 2023. In a championship that seems to have a quartet ahead of everyone, the points zone is very narrow for the rest of the grid. Precisely for this reason the eighth place of Valtteri Bottas in Bahrain it was a great result for Alfa Romeo, now intent on exploiting the horsepower of Ferrari (hoping for reliability) to tackle the Jeddah stage in the best possible way. A track that can be covered almost entirely flat out and which therefore requires a great push from the power unit. Thus the pilots have framed the appointment of Saudi Arabia.

Bottas’ words

“We started strong in Bahrain, getting a top ten finish at the first race of the season. We were in the top five teams throughout the race and demonstrated excellent teamwork throughout the weekend. However, as always, there is room for improvement. Looking ahead to Jeddah, we need to keep the momentum going and focus on continuing the good work we have done so far. In Hinwil they are working hard to prepare updates for the next races, while we focus on improvements and results“, the Finn told the Alfa Romeo channels. “Once again, attention to detail will be essential to be at the forefront from the start of the weekend“.

Zhou’s words

“Starting the season with points was a good motivation for the team, myself included. I was happy to contribute by setting the fastest lap and taking one point away from our rivals (Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, ed.). I feel hungry and determined to increase my points hauladded Guanyu Zhou. “In Bahrain, our car has improved day by day, which shows that we are going in the right direction: we have to keep finding the margins to keep improving. We can already predict that the field will be narrow again, but if we can extract 100% from our car and our team, I don’t see why we shouldn’t aim even higher.“.