Qualifying for the French Grand Prix didn’t smile at all to the two drivers of theAlfa RomeoValtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, both protagonists of a performance not in line with the expectations of the eve: while the Finn was unable to go beyond 13th place, thus lacking access to Q3, worse still went to his teammate of the Chinese team, even eliminated in Q1 with the 18th time.

It is true that both drivers will gain two positions each on the grid due to the penalties inflicted on Kevin Magnussen and Carlos Sainz, but the outcome of the test nevertheless generated a certain disappointment in the Swiss team, as underlined by Zhou at the end of the session: “Given how we prepared for qualifying, I was definitely expecting more – commented – in the end, I struggled with balance throughout the session. Q1 wasn’t ideal, the lack of grip was a big surprise and that kept me from doing a clean ride. Furthermore, I made some mistakes in sector two during the first run, and I almost lost the car at turn six of the second. There lack of the rear it was a bit frustrating and we will have to investigate this aspect. We are not where we should be; tire management will be difficult in the race, but I think there will be many opportunities for us, especially from P16. The main objective, as always, is to bring both cars into the points, and everything is at stake ”.

More optimism, however, for Valtteri Bottasalso not fully satisfied with the test but still charged and motivated for the race, scheduled at 16:00: “It was a good session, and starting in P11 offers some good opportunities – he added – it was a shame to have had to use two sets of new tires in Q1 and one in Q2. It seemed like we were only a couple of tenths away to get into the top ten in qualifying, but otherwise it was a good performance. I hope that we will be able to take one more step with the race pace, in the worst case it will be just a little better than in qualifying. It is difficult to predict tire decline in these temperatures. In general, I’m happy on my part: my laps were good, just a little bit of rhythm was missing. In the race we will tend to make progress; with penalties for Sainz and Magnussen we will start from P11, which should still allow us to get into the points ”.