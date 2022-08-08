The format of the races Sprint, introduced for the first time in Formula 1 last season, is still characterized today by a situation bordering on contradiction: while the same category has welcomed the novelty as an additional element of show on the track, the polls launched by the same series have registered a collective reaction of fans that is anything but positive, with many of these latest results unconvinced or not at all attracted by the new weekends. Yet, on the occasion of the next season, Formula 1 would still intend to bring the number of weekends to six with the Sprint races included, thus doubling the appointments scheduled this year.

In reality, this intention had already been discussed even before this season – with two of the three total Sprints already disputed in Imola and at the Red Bull Ring, and with the third scheduled in November at Interlagos – then blocked by the insurgencies of the teams, which they would fail to meet the $ 140 million budget cap. However, regardless of the number of appointments that will be decided, second Valtteri Bottas these should be selected after consultation with the pilots.

The Alfa Romeo standard bearer, in fact, would not be against this format, as long as the Sprint races are made official by the Federation after having listened to the opinion of the pilotswho could recommend the most suitable tracks to be able to carry out races that last less than half of Sunday’s GPs: “It is necessary to choose the circuits carefully, also consulting the drivers – said the Finn after the Sprint held in Austria – a sprint race is still worth it, but I think it could be played in better places, such as, for example, Silverstone. Let’s see what they will invent ”.

Moreover, Bottas also expressed technical concerns, believing that the Sprints are not suitable for the characteristics of the C42: “It seems that the longer the race, the better it is for our car – he added – we’re pretty good with the tires. At the beginning we struggled a bit to keep up with the cars ahead of us, but in the end it was the opposite ”.