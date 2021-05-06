Berlin (Reuters)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas on Thursday denied media speculation that he would leave the team in the middle of the season, and said the rumors were part of the Formula 1 world.

The Finnish driver’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the year, and is already 37 points behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion and championship leader after three races.

And while a fierce title struggle is taking place between Hamilton and Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who is eight points behind the British driver, Bottas is fourth in the overall standings.

Bottas finished third twice and pulled out at Imola after a clash with Williams’ Mercedes-backed driver George Russell, whom speculation has nominated him to succeed Bottas.

The “Daily Mail” newspaper said this week that Mercedes might dispense with Bottas’ services, and quoted an unnamed engineer on the team as saying that there was “a state of tension” in the factory.

“The team will not dispense with me in the middle of the season, my team does not do that, I have a contract for the end of the year and there is only one team that does these things in Formula 1 and we are not this team,” Bottas told reporters at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“I don’t bear any pressure and I know how things are going,” he added. “These rumors are part of the sport.” Red Bull has been making changes mid-season in recent years.