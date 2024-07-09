Still no points

With the twelfth round of the 2024 season over, Formula 1 has completed the first part of the championship. The countdown to the last twelve races will begin from the next GP in Hungary, with the Sauber whose main objective will be to gain championship points in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings.

What to consider

At present, the Swiss manufacturer is in fact the only one still at zero points, with the mission of being able to finish a race in the top ten, which was also failed at Silverstone, where Valtteri Bottas However, he highlighted the positive elements noted during the British Grand Prix, which he finished in 15th place: “The conditions were really difficult, especially when we were on slick tyres on a wet track. – explained the Finn – I think though that the calls were really right. We were the first to change tyres and read the situation correctly. We didn’t make any unnecessary pit stops and we made the best of the constantly changing circumstances. Even the stops were very good; unfortunately, what we lacked was sufficient pace in both conditions, but we finished in one better position than the starting one. I’m also happy to have seen Hamilton win, especially in his home GP – added the British driver’s former teammate at Mercedes – I know what it means to him and how important this race is. Now we have a couple of weeks to improve: We will have updates soonand I hope that these can help us continue to progress as the other teams have done.”

Zhou in the rear

Comments which therefore highlight some positive elements, contrary to those of Guanyu Zhoudisappointed at the end of a race finished in 18th position: “It wasn’t our day – he has declared – We started on the softs in the hope of staying on them longer before the rain. We made good progress but unfortunately the rain came earlier than expected, and my tyres were already worn out. We put on the mediums, and when the rain actually came we switched to the intermediates. I felt that my race was compromised already in the first stint. However, the single-lap pace was similar to Barcelona, ​​but there is still a lot of work to do to be able to fight for points. It may take longer, but I hope to find a quick solution. With the three European races over, we will now have more time for Budapest to continue working on the car and make the right improvements”.