In recent years, the world of Formula 1 has finally learned to accept and deal with the presence in the paddock of people who experience, or have experienced in the past, problems of mental health. Several important figures within the grid – both among drivers and team managers – have started to speak openly about these issues, which also involve many other athletes in different sports. The likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris have explained that they have gone through problems of this kind and have tried to raise public awareness on the subjectas did Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Now the Alfa Romeo standard bearer has also decided to open up on this delicate issue Valtteri Bottas, who also raced for Williams and above all Mercedes during his Formula 1 career. The 33-year-old Nastola recounted his experiences on the popular show Yökylässä Maria Veitola, conducted by the 49-year-old Finnish journalist. During the chat, Bottas recounted how his quest for success in Formula 1 has become one real obsession which led him to suffer from serious health problems, fortunately dealt with in time by both him and the specialists who followed him during the various seasons on the track.

“I trained myself for pain, physically and mentally – said Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate, who became vice world champion in 2019 and 2020 – but it got out of hand and became an addiction. I was not officially diagnosed with any eating disorder, but it was definitely present“. In fact, Bottas’ diet to stay fit was rather drastic and entirely based on steamed broccoli: “It wasn’t very healthy – acknowledged the #77 – I wanted to be the best and I thought I should be like this. If the team said I had to weigh 68 kilos and I naturally weigh 73, then I did everything [per rientrare in quel peso]”. The current bearer of the Alfa-Sauber team then recounted that he had also undergone one psychological assessment which gave rather disconcerting results.

“I needed a psychologist to help me recover – Bottas said again – And his first assessment of me was that i’m almost like a robot, who just wants to achieve his goal and has no feelings. She baffled me. But it’s true that at that moment I had no other life than F1“. Finally, Lewis Hamilton’s former boxmate explained that he too had resorted to the help of a professional to manage the difficult period of separation from Mercedeswhen his stay in the Circus had seemed seriously in the balance: “That season was difficult – he concluded – the future was at stake and I didn’t know which team I was going to lead for. It was an important time to ask for outside help“.