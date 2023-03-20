This time no points

colorless day forAlfa Romeo in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which ended with both of its drivers outside the points zone. Contrary to what happened in Bahrain, with the eighth place of Valtteri Bottas and even the fastest lap of the race of Guanyu Zhou, on the Jeddah circuit the Finn reached 18th and last position (due to the withdrawals of Stroll and Albon), while the number 24 did not go beyond the 13th square.

Suspicion of damage

A result that the Swiss team will analyze in the next two weeks before the Australian GP, ​​as confirmed by Bottas in the hours after the checkered flag: “Our performance in qualifying yesterday was similar to Bahrain, so we had high hopes for tonight, but unfortunately the race was very different. – explained the former Mercedes driver – the car didn’t feel right, we couldn’t find grip from the start and we need to figure out what exactly happened. On the first lap I ran over a big piece of debris, so I may have sustained some damage: we will look at the car and the data and understand more to prepare for Melbourne. I think our car is much better than what we showed tonight: Zhou had much better pace, then I don’t think this weekend was very representativeand I’m confident we can get back to fighting for points in Australia.”

The ‘ruin’ of the Safety Car

A comment that reflects what was indicated by his teammate, whose race was compromised by the entry of the Safety Car on lap 17 following Stroll’s retirement, with the decision of the Race Direction which was also much criticized: “We looked strong in the first stint, our pace was good and it looked like the top ten was within reach – he confirmed – of course track position always makes the difference on street circuits like this and sadly they are got stuck in a DRS train once the Safety Car came out. My race was compromised from then on and there wasn’t much else that could be done. Today was not our day, but I think as a team we can do much more in the future. We will have a new opportunity in a few weeks in Melbourne where we will be making some updates to our car – hopefully they will allow us to make the step forward we need to keep fighting for the points. We have shown that we are capable of doing it and that we can fight for the top spots, and I am confident that we can also do it in Australia.”