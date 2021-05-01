The equality that has been installed this course in the Formula 1 World Championship has already opened the debate about whether the revolution that is coming in the regulations of the coming course, and which was theoretically designed to compress the peloton, does not come in the worst of the moments. At least in Bahrain and Imola, the first two stops on the calendar of this course, Mercedes lost the status of untouchable while Red Bull, led by Max Verstappen, was placed in a position to measure itself short with the Arrows of Silver. In Portimão, where this Sunday (4:00 p.m., Movistar Formula 1 and DAZN) the third round will take place, the surprise on Saturday was starred by Valtteri Bottas, who in a very tricky timed session caught Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen, second and third, respectively. .

After one of the most severe accidents of his sporting career, the one he suffered in Imola two weeks ago when he was hit by George Russell, Bottas managed to make a near perfect lap at the right moment, just before the wind picked up. in the area of ​​the Algarve where this particular track full of slides is located, and will deactivate the last attempts of fast lap. The two Mercedes will start with the medium tire, a circumstance that will surely give them an advantage over Verstappen in the first part of a race scheduled for a single visit to the garages.

Carlos Sainz will start fifth, his best timed since wearing the red Ferrari jumpsuit, even though the Madrilenian will start with the softer compounds, a little more conditioned than Charles Leclerc, his workshop neighbor (eighth). Fernando Alonso, for his part, will do it in 13th place, upset by the setback in the performance of his Alpine that he experienced between the third free practice and the qualifying session. “It was a tough qualifying, as always on this track, where a very gusty wind always hits,” said Sainz, increasingly integrated into the Maranello troop, where he has even moved to speed up his adaptation process.

