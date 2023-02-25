A mechanical problem stopped theAlfa Romeo powered by Ferrari driven this morning by Valtteri Bottas, who parked his car in the run-off area at Turn 8 of the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain. This is clearly a problem of the C43’s youth, on a par with the one accused by Guanyu Zhou recorded yesterday afternoon, with the Chinese driver stuck at the exit of the pit lane. The session was clearly interrupted to allow the track marshals to recover the Swiss single-seater and bring it back to the pits on the usual tow truck.

On the causes of the stop Valtteri Bottas, once arrived in the pits, explained: “I lost momentum and turned off the car“. Stopped stuck in fifth gear in the escape route, you can hypothesize a gearbox problem. The session resumed after about ten minutes.