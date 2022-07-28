Alfa Romeo wants to raise its head after a series of unfortunate races. Due to accidents, reliability problems, starts from the back of the grid and a lack of pace, the C42 did not score any points in the last three race weekends. However, she is ready to do so at the Hungaroring, the track on which Valtteri Bottas went to the podium twice (2017 and 2020) thanks to Mercedes. And it was precisely for his old team that the Finn reserved a jab at the press conference for the presentation of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Commenting on Sebastian’s retirement Vettel and the consequent ‘free seat’ in Aston Martin, Bottas rejected the hypothesis of a transfer to Silverstone with sarcasm: “Strange to say, but this time I have a contract for next year as well“, referring to Mercedes’ habit of always renewing it from season to season, without ever guaranteeing security for the following season. “Beyond everything, Vettel is always a great driver to race and compete with. With him there is always a certain respect: it will give you a hard time, maybe it will be a tough but always fair battle. I had a lot of fun in the fights with him and, in general, he is a very nice guy. He is one of the riders who is not afraid to talk about various topics, which is really very nice. He has my respect. As for the race, we have built a solid base and this gives us confidence for Sunday despite the fact that the last few Sundays have not gone as we wanted. I hope France has taught us a lesson. We will also have updates on at least my car, I hope this gives us some push. All the components we brought to the car this year worked, I hope it will happen again this weekend. We have lost a few points, but no one will give them back: that’s it, we started a project and we look to the future“.