Alfa Romeo, Bottas is looking for updates

2023 of theAlfa Romeo it is certainly not progressing in the best way. The C43 is among the slowest cars of the bunch, and neither is Valtteri bottas nor Guanyu Zhou they are bringing home great results. Now the Finn believes the time has come for a change of course to move up the standings and try to catch up with Williams and Haas, currently paired in seventh place in the constructors’ standings. To do this, the updates that the managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi announced at Monza are needed: but they may not be enough.

Bottas’ words

“In both qualifying at Spa, there was a bit of confusion overall. The wheelbase of the car is certainly important, but also from an operational point of view you need to be perfect if you want to score points. The goal is to try to improve in all operations“, commented the former Mercedes driver.

“There is something in the works after the break, but it depends a lot on the other teams. If the others also take steps forward, we will be in the same situation. But if there aren’t many teams able to bring something significant, then we can hope to be in the top ten a little more regularly. Zandvoort? On paper, I think it could be a good circuit for us to look forward to racing at“.

Monza and Suzuka in the sights

Taking leave of Formula 1 with a poor penultimate place would be a shame for Alfa Romeo. Which, beyond the negotiations with Haas to stay in the Circus, is trying to give the season a turn with two large updates packages. Initially expected at Zandvoort, the former has been postponed at Monza, while the latter is expected at Suzuka. Alunni Bravi himself announced the grand prix in which the developments will arrive: the Umbrian asked his engineers for an improvement of two to three tenths in order to make a real leap forward in terms of competitiveness.