“I would be surprised if action was taken. It’s a mistake that can happen and I’m sure they just want to understand what happened ”. A phrase that could vulgarly be inserted in the famous group of “The last famous words”. Valtteri Bottas was penalized by the race marshals for the spin he starred in during the second free practice session of the Styrian Grand Prix held this weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

The commissioners, after having summoned Bottas in the race direction having received a report from the race director Michael Masi, have decided to sanction the Finn’s maneuver with 3 penalty positions to be served on the starting grid this weekend.

That’s not all, because a penalty of 2 points in the driving license for dangerous driving in the pit lane has increased the sanction imposed on the Mercedes driver.

These measures were taken by the race marshals after listening to the driver, a member of the Mercedes team and analyzing the video footage of Valtteri’s pit stop.

In fact, we recall that Bottas, during Free Practice 2 – to be precise at 15:41 Italian – after restarting from the pit stop where he had mounted Hard tires, ended up losing control of his Mercedes W12, ending up in a spin after having made the experiment of starting in second gear to avoid the excessive skidding that occurred at the pit in France. An experiment that cost dearly …

Fortunately the McLaren mechanics, who were stationed a few meters ahead, were not mowed down by the Black Arrow number 77. Losing control of the car was considered by the stewards as a potential dangerous driver, for this reason Bottas was sanctioned.

In short, this is how the difficult period of the Finn continues, who is increasingly in the balance within Mercedes and now feels the breath on the neck of a pounding George Russell. But he will have to be good at isolating all this, thinking only about the present and recovering in the race, given the penalty that will force him to lose 3 positions on the grid after tomorrow’s qualifying.