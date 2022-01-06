The 2022 of Valtteri Bottas will be characterized by the passage in Alfa Romeo, where it will be paired with the other newly acquired by the Swiss company Guanyu Zhou. The number 77, two-time vice-champion of the world, has already greeted his former team at the end of the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, characterized by the success of the German team in the constructors ‘championship, but also by the burning defeat in the drivers’ championship. Lewis Hamilton. Speaking of the latter, the Englishman will therefore start next year without the support of his teammate, who came to Mercedes in 2017 to replace Nico Rosberg. In this way, a parenthesis between the two drivers of the Three-pointed star, marked in some cases by controversy over the team orders imposed on Bottas to favor Hamilton’s successes.

Despite this, the Finn first underlined that he had not had any doubts about the treatment reserved for him during his experience in Mercedes: “From the start of the World Cup until mid-season – commented a gpfans.com – they behaved correctly. In the case of a gap in points, it is natural that the people and the team began to identify the most suitable driver for the fight in the world championship ”.

However, regardless of this thought, Bottas himself did not hide the disappointment at the low blow he suffered on the occasion of the 2018 Russian Grand Prix, when he had to give up your victory for a team order that allowed Hamilton to earn fundamental points for the future conquest of the title: “There were also very clear cases in which I played a supporting role – he added – I would say that, when it happened the first time, it was really hard to accept. It was pretty tough, also because it wasn’t good for me psychologically. With the passage of time you accept it, always if you find yourself in the situation of being at a disadvantage in terms of points “. A few months after the opening of the 2022 world championship, Bottas now finds himself in the position of being able to carry out the employment of team leaders in Alfa Romeo, to the satisfaction of the Finn himself: “IS one of the big reasons I made this change, and I think I will like it – He admitted – I am ready to take on great responsibilities. It will be crazy to think that this is the tenth season in Formula 1, and I am sure I can put to good use everything I have learned with Mercedes and Williams ”.