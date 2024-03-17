Trip to Adelaide

While waiting to land in Melbourne for the third round of this endless 2024 Formula 1 season, the Circus took a weekend break from racing after the Bahrain-Jeddah 'double' that opened the year. However, not everyone was able to resist the call of the track and so a large representation of drivers and former drivers decided to attend the Adelaide Motorsport Festivalscheduled on the historic circuit that was home to some of the most exciting and controversial season finales in F1 history, being the site of the Australian Grand Prix from 1985 to 1995, until moving to the current location.

Among the most famous names who showed up at the Festival, stands out 1996 world champion Damon Hill – who lost the title in Adelaide in '94 after the controversial accident with Michael Schumacher – but also lformer Haas team principal Gunther Steiner and the young New Zealander Liam Lawsonlooking for a starting seat for 2025 after the good performances shown last year as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement at the wheel of the former AlphaTauri.

Bottas on Newey's Leyton House

Surprisingly, however, among many young people with great hopes and glories of the more or less recent past, one of the 20 'owners' of current F1 also appeared. It was about Valtteri Bottasstandard bearer of the Stake-Sauber team, who is at home in Australia given that his girlfriend for a few years now is the professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, a native of Stirling, in the South Australian region.

The Finnish former Mercedes did not give up the pleasure of either get behind the wheel of one of the historic cars present at the Festival: the Leyton House CG891 Judd from 1989, brought to the track that year by Maurício Gugelmin and Ivan Capelli and designed by a very young man at the time Adrian Newey – at that time the team's technical director – and by Gustav Brunner. A nice way to recharge for the 34 year old from Nastola, who has to straighten out a disappointing start to the season for him and the team.