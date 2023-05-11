A gluten-free pizzeria on wheels

Valtteri Bottas he is not collecting great results on the track at the start of the season – but the 2023 of the Swiss team could change right from Imola if the expected innovations on the C43 work properly – and the ranking of the former Mercedes is stuck at the four points won in Bahrain at the debut of the season when he finished the Grand Prix held on the Sakhir circuit in eighth place.

The pilot born in 1989 in the most recent interviews underlined that he had found a excellent balance in terms of psychological well-being between private life and sports career, a condition of ‘peace’ to which the relationship with the Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell has certainly contributed. It is therefore not surprising that Bottas can try his hand at somewhat singular off-piste activities such as a traveling gluten-free pizzeria on wheels.

We are launching gluten-free pizzeria on wheels concept in Finland this summer 🍕 Our idea got a little out of hand and here we are – behold Gheezy Gheeze! Gluten-free pizza has lacked flavor and soul for as long as we’ve been eating it. In our opinion, it was time to make a… pic.twitter.com/JpqQwqjoFV — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) May 10, 2023

“This summer we will be launching a gluten-free pizzeria on wheels in Finland – Valtteri Bottas announced on his social channels – our idea got out of hand and lo and behold Gheezy Gheeze. Gluten free pizza lacks flavor and soul and in our view it was time to change that. GG was born, with the aim of producing a fresh and crunchy stone-oven pizza on wheels for everyone. This summer in Finland will be crispier than ever. Stay tuned for more news to come. You can apply to join our team”.

A singular initiative by Valtteri Bottas, who follows in the footsteps of former Mercedes box-mate Lewis Hamilton on the level of entrepreneurship in the field of ‘catering’. Hamilton, in fact, has launched the chain of vegan fast-food restaurants ‘Neat Burger’ – whose ‘flagship’ cheese burger costs less than two pounds, 1.99 – nominated company of the year in 2021 by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), a non-profit organization active in support of animal rights.