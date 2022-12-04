After the experience in Mercedes in 2021, Valtteri Bottas had decided to accept the 2022 challenge at the wheel of theAlfa Romeo, a team decidedly far from the standards of the top teams but still expert in the Formula 1 environment and promising for further qualitative leaps in the future. In fact, after the disappointment and low blows suffered in Brackley in the internal fight with Lewis Hamilton, the Finn seemed to be reborn in terms of enthusiasm with the Swiss single-seater, as evidenced by the good season ended at 10th place in the drivers’ standings.

The 33-year-old, teammate of the only rookie in 2022 like Guanyu Zhou, was able to finish nine times in the points, taking one fifth position at Imola as his best result of the season and contributing to the 6th place of Alfa Romeo among the manufacturers, tied with Aston Martin. Now, after the good results from the C42, Bottas is ready for next season, where there are good indications on the team’s possible progress.

The Finn, in addition to having remarked all his satisfaction for the year that has just ended, has good hopes for the 2023: “I have to say that, all in all, the results weren’t very far from what I could have imagined for the first year, in a positive scenario – commented the vice-world champion 2019 and 2020 about the last year – and I don’t think we are far from our goalsthe. For these we need the big step, which is difficult, but not impossible. For 2023 I believe it is more realistic arrive consistently in the points at every raceand sometimes having the chance to fight for the podium with a bit of luck”.