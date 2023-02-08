“Paint it, blacksang the Rolling Stones almost 60 years ago. Alfa Romeo seems to have accepted the suggestion, completely transforming its 2023 livery and going from a white-red to a red-black, actually obtained not for aesthetic reasons but in the quest to lose weight. Valtteri did the same bottas with his helmet.

The Finn, presenting the helmet for 2023 on his social networks, formalized the transition to black, which takes the place of the red used in 2022. Instead, the blue remains, which with white makes up the colors of the Finnish flag.