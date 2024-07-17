The points are still missing

With the week-long break following the British Grand Prix over, Formula 1 will be back on track this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix before closing the month of July in Belgium. A double appointment that will have a single objective for the Sauberthe same one that the Swiss team has been chasing since this troubled season for the Hinwil team began: that of first world championship point.

The obstacles of the Hungaroring

Neither Valtteri Bottas nor Zhou Guanyu have managed to finish any of the twelve races held so far in the top ten in the standings, and the challenge will be even more difficult on the circuit ofHungaroringwhich by its nature hinders overtaking maneuvers. Consequently, qualifying will play a crucial role for the Sauber drivers, as recalled by the former Mercedes Bottas: “After the hat-trick of races, a break was needed and now I can’t wait to compete in the last two races before the summer break. – declared the Finn – Budapest is a beautiful city and it is close enough to the circuit to appreciate it. It is also traditionally a home race for Finnish fans, so there will be a lot of support in the stands. Overtaking here is quite a challenge: It’s an old-fashioned, right-hand and winding track and, given the limited overtaking opportunities, the qualifications will be crucial. The last few races have not lived up to our expectations and, during the short break between the triple and double-header, we have worked hard as a team to focus on analysing our issues. Everyone, both at the track and in the factory, is working tirelessly to improve the performance of our car and we hope to take a step in the right direction at the Hungaroring.”

The dream of qualifying in 2023

Qualifying which last year saw Sauber as the protagonist with Bottas and Zhouboth present in the top ten on the starting grid, but to this year’s complex challenge are added other challenges typical of the Hungarian circuit, as recalled by #24: “Coming back to Hungary after a short break is a great feeling. – commented – I have good memories of qualifying here, as we got P5 and P7 on the grid last year, and even though the race didn’t go as we wanted, it can be a good sign for this year’s event. I hope we can get another good qualifying result at this track, where overtaking is almost as challenging as in Monaco. It’s a high-downforce circuit, very physical and with little opportunity for rest.: getting into a good rhythm will be key to maximising performance. As a team, we have been working on the car and addressing the issues that have prevented us from being closer to the top of the midfield and fighting for points. Now it’s time to face the Hungarian heat and get back to being protagonists”.