Double retreat

It also continues in Brazil The dark period of Alfa Romeo in terms of results, with the Swiss team once again outside the points. While in Mexico the cars of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou had at least reached the finish line, things went even worse in Interlagos: both pilots they were in fact forced to withdraw for technical problems. An episode that has never happened to the Hinwil manufacturer this year, which has not reached the top-10 since the Japanese Grand Prix.

AlphaTauri moves away

A situation which, two races from the end of the championship, is becoming increasingly difficult for Alfa Romeo, even more so after the recent and encouraging performances ofAlphaTauri. The Faenza team, which has always achieved points in the last three races on the American continent, has in fact moved to eighth position, overcoming the Haas and Alfa Romeo itself, now ninth in the Constructors’ standings, 5 points behind the former Toro Rosso and four points ahead of the US team, now bringing up the rear.

Bottas’ regret

In reality, the conditions to be able to forget Mexico City in the best possible way and reach the top-10 were there, given the good pace shown by the two cars in the race and as confirmed by Bottaswho described his weekend thus: “Our pace was pretty gooda marked improvement over the rest of the weekend – he has declared – we have adapted well to the lower temperatures and we could have brought home some points. I managed to avoid all the debris from the first corner collision on the first start but, unfortunately, in the end we had to retire the car. We still need to investigate the glitch that caused it, but the frustration remains. It was a real shame, because today we had the chance to build something really promising. Overall, the weekend was difficult for us; with just two rounds to go, things look quite difficult on our side: however, we will not give up and will continue to work hard to try to recover the positions lost in the last two rounds of the championship.”

Zhou’s confirmation

Statements very similar to those of his teammate Guanyu Zhouwho had started his race with very different objectives, however these were lost halfway through the GP due to another breakdown: “Today we had good chance of scoring points with both cars – It reaffirmed – Valtteri and I worked together to finish in the top ten, so it is extremely frustrating to finish the race like this. We had good pace and were making progress from the back, but we had a technical problem and had to stop the car. I don’t know the details yet, we will have to investigate the problem thoroughly to understand what happened, but we had to stop to prevent worse problems from occurring. It’s sad, but it’s motorsport: now we have to focus on Las Vegas and work to be as competitive as we were today.”